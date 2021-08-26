NITI Aayog, Cisco roll out WEPNxt to nurture women entrepreneurship in India

The government’s policy think tank NITI Aayog and US-based multinational firm Cisco launched the next phase of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) today.

The next phase of the WEP, known as WEPNxt, will utilise Cisco’s technology and experience of working with Indian startup ecosystem to enable more businesses owned by women all over India. WEP is a one-of-its-kind, unified portal, which is focused on providing women from different backgrounds with access to resources, support and learning.

“Based on a focused study of Indian women entrepreneurs and their most urgent needs across six key verticals – community and networking, skilling and mentorship, incubation and acceleration programmes, and financial, compliance and marketing assistance – WEPNxt will be driven by evidence based decision making,” NITI Aayog said in a statement.

Also read: Businesses owned by women entrepreneurs likely to grow up to 90% in next 5 years in India: Study

Under this initiative, Cisco will collaborate with Nasscom Foundation, DeAsra Foundation and Sattva Consulting to enable technology-led experiences and engagements for addressing the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs both at individual and enterprise levels while creating new growth opportunities.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant cited the Sixth Economic Census and said that women only constitute 13.76 per cent of total entrepreneurs in India. He said through initiatives like WEP and WEPNxt, “we will realise this vision of a new India – where men and women have the equal opportunity to build and to share in the glory of achievement.”

Also read: Sequoia India launches fellowship; to offer $100,000 to 15 women entrepreneurs

Managing Director of Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements at Cisco India and SAARC Harish Krishnan said apart from innovation, around 170 million jobs can be created by 2030 and India’s GDP could go up by 1.5 per cent if more women became entrepreneurs.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Senior Adviser NITI Aayog Anna Roy, Executive VP Cisco Maria Martinez, Cisco India and SAARC president Daisy Chittilapilly and Managing Director of Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements at Cisco India and SAARC, Harish Krishnan, were present at the event.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal