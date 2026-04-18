'No curbs on bindi, tilak, hijab, turban...': Lenskart releases detailed inclusive grooming rules

In a bid to reset the narrative and reinforce inclusivity, Lenskart has published a detailed, standardized in-store style guide that clearly permits employees to wear symbols of faith and culture without restriction.

The newly released guidelines explicitly allow items such as bindi, tilak, sindoor, mangalsutra, kada, kalawa, hijab, and turban — stating these are not exceptions but a natural reflection of employees’ identities. The company has emphasised that personal beliefs and cultural markers are fully compatible with its workplace standards.

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What the new style guide says

According to Lenskart, the updated guide aims to remove ambiguity and ensure uniform implementation across its 2,400+ stores. Key highlights include:

No restrictions on religious symbols: Employees are free to wear visible markers of faith and tradition as part of their daily attire.

Clarity in grooming language: The company says it has removed vague or exclusionary wording from earlier documents to prevent misinterpretation.

Consistency across locations: The standardised guide will apply uniformly across all stores, ensuring employees are not subject to differing interpretations of policy.

Alignment in training and communication: All internal training materials and store-level communications will now reflect the same inclusive principles.

Ongoing policy review: Lenskart has committed to regularly revisiting its guidelines to ensure they remain aligned with its values and employee feedback.

“We have heard you. Clearly and openly,” the company said, adding that it regrets any earlier communication that may have caused hurt or confusion among employees or customers.

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We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened.



Today, we are standardizing our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently: https://t.co/lC8KlLLUZm



These guidelines explicitly and… — lenskart (@Lenskart_com) April 18, 2026

Reiterating its roots, Lenskart described itself as a brand “built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians,” where employees bring their traditions and beliefs to work every day. The company said it will not ask staff to leave their identity “at the door,” positioning the new guide as a formal commitment to that principle.

‘Outdated’ grooming document triggered backlash

The move follows a controversy sparked by a viral document titled “Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide,” which appeared to prohibit certain religious markers such as bindi and tilak while allowing others like turbans and hijabs. Another version dated February 2026 reportedly barred visible sindoor and kalawa threads.

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Responding to the backlash, founder Peyush Bansal termed the circulating document outdated and acknowledged a “language lapse” in earlier policy wording. He clarified that the company’s current stance imposes no restrictions on religious expression.