No, German luxury carmaker BMW is not setting up any plant in Punjab

German luxury car manufacturer BMW has denied the reports that it was setting up a new plant in Punjab. "BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab," the automaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

BMW's denial comes just a day after the Punjab government said that the carmaker had agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state. In a tweet, the government said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann showcased Punjab’s exemplary work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up a unit in the state.

"The efforts of CM@BhagwantMann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant @BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state. CM showcased Punjab govt’s exemplary work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up unit in the state," it said on Tuesday.

The efforts of CM @BhagwantMann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant @BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state. CM showcased Punjab govt’s exemplary work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up unit in state pic.twitter.com/TiCAfqFnD0 — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) September 13, 2022

However, BMW today said that it has no plan to open any facility in Punjab. The company said that along with cars and motorcycles, its activities in India comprise financial services for its premium clientele. "BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (NCR)," it said.

BMW said that it is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training center in Gurgaon NCR, and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country.