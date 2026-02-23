'No reported crash of LCA Tejas': HAL terms Tejas incident a ‘minor technical’ issue

Days after a HAL Tejas jet of the Indian Air Force sustained damage at a frontline airbase, its manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday termed the episode a “minor” incident, while stopping short of sharing specific details.

“There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground,” a HAL spokesperson said.

The company reiterated that the aircraft “maintains one of the world’s best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft” and added that, as part of standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth in coordination with the IAF for a speedy resolution.

In a post on X, HAL said, “HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground.”

It is learnt that the aircraft sustained damage after it overshot the runway on February 7. There has been no official word from the IAF so far.

The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny within the Air Force following the loss of a third Tejas aircraft earlier this month, which has led to enhanced technical checks across the existing fleet, according to sources.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd fell 3 per cent in Monday’s trade after a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft was lost in an accident during a routine training mission, triggering a fleet-wide technical review. The stock ended the day at Rs 4,025.00 apiece down by 3.48 per cent from it's previous close. The scrip has already been under pressure, sliding 6 per cent over the past month and 8 per cent year-to-date amid reports of HAL’s exclusion from the AMCA programme.

Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role fighter capable of operating in high-threat air environments, and is designed for air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike missions.