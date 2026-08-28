Business Today was unable to verify the development independently.

Discussions have accelerated after Natarajan Chandrasekaran announced his decision to step down as Tata Sons chairman, effective February. Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts that holds a 66% controlling stake in Tata Sons, is leading the negotiation efforts. Family ties overlap between the entities, as Noel Tata is married to Aloo Mistry, sister of Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Shapoor Mistry.

A transaction would provide liquidity to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to address debt obligations to global private credit investors, including Cerberus Capital Management LP, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Farallon Capital Management.

The group faces a payment deadline in July 2028 on its recent bond issue. For Tata Sons, resolving the ownership structure addresses regulatory requirements under the Reserve Bank of India framework for core investment companies.

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Discussions remain ongoing, with valuation establishing a primary negotiation point. Tata Sons holds unlisted assets, including Air India Ltd. and Tata Electronics Pvt., alongside listed entity equity. Legal advisers from both sides are reviewing the regulatory and operational frameworks of the proposed structures, and no binding agreement has been finalised.