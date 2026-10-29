Noel Tata pushes for strict scrutiny over major capital investments by Tata Sons

At the June board meeting, Noel Tata said that proposals involving substantial capital commitments needed a formal assessment of expected financial returns and risks, rather than being presented solely for approval, according to sources familiar with the matter.

He possesses significant leverage in these decisions, as Tata Sons' articles of association require investments above ₹100 crore to secure the affirmative support of a majority of Trusts-nominated directors. Noel Tata, who took over the Trusts following the death of his half-brother Ratan Tata in October 2024, is one of two such nominees alongside Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company.

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During the Tata Sons board meeting in September, Noel Tata repeated his demand that future investment proposals be accompanied by detailed business cases. That meeting considered no pending or fresh investment proposals and instead focused on the reappointment of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran for another five-year term and the company's response to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directives, as per the ToI report.

Noel Tata and other directors had already clashed at that meeting over governance matters and Chandrasekaran's extension. At that meeting, he had objected to N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman, terming the resolution void. Noel Tata has since challenged the validity of the board's decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran, arguing the resolution was not on the meeting agenda and was therefore procedurally flawed.

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These disputes come amid a wider debate over Tata Sons' future. The RBI rejected the company's application to surrender its registration as a core investment company (CIC). Since then, Noel Tata has proposed merging two Tata Sons subsidiaries with the holding company as part of efforts to avoid a public listing, while Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra has reiterated that CICs classified in the regulator's upper layer are mandated to list.