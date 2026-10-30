Noel Tata sends two letters to review SP’s ₹25,000 crore request, evaluation of Tata Trusts’ restructuring plan: Report

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The SP Group, which holds about 18.38% of Tata Sons, has proposed a selective reduction of the company’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up ordinary share capital. This would allow Tata Sons to buy back SP’s shares for ₹25,000 crore, payable in two or more tranches over 18 months. The buyout price would be set at fair market value by a merchant banker or registered valuer.

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Noel has asked management to assess the proposal’s terms, valuation, and timeline, and to present a resolution for the board’s consideration and vote, as per the report. Possible funding sources include internal cash flows, sale of some listed-company holdings, third-party investments in newer businesses, and potential listings of those businesses followed by an offer for sale. The proposal does not involve public borrowing.

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The capital reduction would require shareholder approval through a special resolution, written consent from SP shareholders, sanction from the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, and other regulatory clearances.

In a separate letter, Noel sought an evaluation of the Tata Trusts’ September 28 proposal to merge Tata Electronic Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons, as per the report. The trusts, which collectively own 66% of Tata Sons, say the restructuring would make the company both an operating and holding entity. This would help it move outside regulatory criteria for a non-banking financial company and a core investment company.

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The proposed resolution also calls for prior no-objection from the Reserve Bank of India before the amalgamation scheme is filed with the National Company Law Tribunal or the central government.

The board meeting follows divisions at its September 17 meeting over chairman N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment and Tata Sons’ listing. Noel opposed both proposals, while other directors supported them.

Tata Sons remains classified by the RBI as an upper-layer NBFC, requiring it to list within three years of identification. Neither of the latest proposals has been approved by the board.