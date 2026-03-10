Noida Airport gets Aerodrome License, to begin commercial flight ops soon

Noida International Airport at Jewar has officially taken a big step forward with the Government of India issuing the much-anticipated Aerodrome License. A delegation from the airport presented the license to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, marking an important milestone in the airport's journey toward opening.

Located in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida International Airport is designed to connect the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh with major cities across India and around the world. With the license in hand, the airport can now proceed with finalizing its inauguration plans and getting ready for commercial flights.

The next step is securing the final approvals, including the Aerodrome Security Program, which is currently under review by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Once cleared, the airport management will coordinate with relevant agencies to announce the inauguration date and kick off operations.

Under the guidance of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Uttar Pradesh continues to strengthen its world-class infrastructure.



Today representatives of Zurich International and Noida International Airport formally presented the Aerodrome License issued by the Government of India.… pic.twitter.com/n4PPcsXHbj — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 10, 2026

The airport, being built in four phases, aims to provide world-class facilities that combine Swiss efficiency with Indian hospitality. Christoph Schnellmann, the CEO of the airport, briefed CM Yogi on the progress of the project, which is progressing well.

The first phase of the airport will feature one runway and a passenger terminal capable of handling 1.2 crore passengers annually. The terminal, covering 1.38 lakh square meters, will have 48 check-in counters, 9 security lanes, and 9 immigration counters.

There will also be domestic and international lounges for a more comfortable passenger experience. The runway is designed to handle up to 30 flight operations per hour, and the airport will provide 10 aerobridges and 28 aircraft parking stands.

Apart from passengers, the airport is also preparing for a cargo and logistics hub, initially handling 2.5 lakh tons of cargo each year, with plans to increase this to 1.5 million tons as the airport grows.

The airport will be equipped with modern technology, including DigiYatra-based biometric processing, self-baggage drop, and digital passenger processing systems to make travel smoother and faster.

In line with sustainability goals, Noida International Airport is being built with a focus on net-zero emissions. Solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting, and electric vehicle charging stations are all part of the design.

Once operational, experts believe Noida International Airport will help ease air traffic congestion in Delhi-NCR and bring new opportunities for investment, tourism, and jobs to western Uttar Pradesh.