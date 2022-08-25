Noida's Twin Tower demolition: Residents rescue street dogs before evacuating society

In the midst of the proposed demolition of the illegal Twin Tower of Emerald Court Society in Noida, the residents of the society have set the bar high for humanity by coming forward to rescue the street dogs living in the vicinity. The Twin Towers will be demolished on August 28 at 2.30 pm sharp, and the evacuation of the residents has been set for a day prior.

The residents of Emerald Court Society have called the pet boarding staff along with the staff from a pet hospital to catch the street dogs in the area. Resident of Emerald Court and owner of an NGO, Syed told India Today that since all residents are leaving the area before the proposed demolition, no one is here to take care of the street dogs and, hence, all pet lovers of the area have taken the task upon themselves to take these street dogs to a safe place.



Akbar, a staff member from the pet rescue organisation Friendicos, said that residents of the society have called the organisation to help in the rescue effort and take these street dogs to a pet hospital where they will be taken care of.



22-year-old Kabir, who is a resident of the society, said that he loves these street dogs and, hence, from a humanitarian standpoint it is imperative that before the commencement of the proposed explosion, these street dogs are taken to a safe space. "We have to evacuate the society but who will take care of the street dogs and they could get injured when the building collapses, hence, we are sending them to a hospital and we will take care of all the expenses in the pet boarding for these dogs," he said.

Priyal, who is another resident, was seen helping the hospital staff to catch the street dogs. "These animals cannot speak, and we should be their voice and we should be their guardian. Once we come back after the demolition, we will get the dogs back here," Priyal said.

