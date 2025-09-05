Not just festivals, birthdays will be the biggest play for Giftables, says Swiggy

Food delivery platform Swiggy has forayed into the $75.16-billion gifting market with the launch of Giftables, a new category that allows customers to send curated gifts for every occasion directly through its app. The segment, currently dominated by players such as FernsNPetals (FNP), Indian Gifts Portal (IGP), and other niche brands, is projected to grow to nearly $92 billion by 2030, according to Techsci Research.

Speaking to Business Today, Swiggy said the new offering leverages the combined strength of its food delivery and Instamart businesses to make gifting “effortless and instant” for Indian consumers. “With Giftables, we’re solving a real consumer pain point. Gifting is often last-minute and full of uncertainty. With Giftables on Swiggy, users get curated, high-quality options delivered in under an hour. No more juggling platforms or settling for uninspired gifts,” said Phani Kishan, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Swiggy, in a press note.

The service, now live in Bengaluru and rolling out soon in Delhi, Mumbai, and other metros, spans products across categories such as premium chocolates, cakes, flowers, electronics, jewellery, and toys. Swiggy estimates the total addressable market for its new vertical at $2.5–3 billion, with casual, everyday gifting forming a significant share.

For now, Swiggy says the immediate focus is on product-market fit rather than chasing volumes. “Our ambition goes beyond festivals. We want to make casual, everyday gifting a habit, with birthdays expected to be our biggest play,” the company added.

A key feature of Giftables is the ability to personalise combinations—such as pairing a cake from a customer’s favourite bakery with flowers, or matching sweets with perfume, or cupcakes with toys. This allows users to avoid placing separate orders for food delivery and Instamart. In the coming weeks, the company also plans to introduce AI-powered personalised recommendations through a gifting chatbot.

The launch comes strategically ahead of the festive season. While gifting is largely about the experience, shopping online quality lapses can undermine customer trust, given the limited scope for returns. Swiggy insists it has prioritised reliability. “Quality is something we obsess over for every order, and Giftables is no exception,” the company told Business Today.

