Not just IT giants Infosys, Wipro! Big Four firm Deloitte too has delayed offer letters

Job claimants are awaiting offer letters from one of the Big Four accounting firms, Deloitte, after getting placed in the company as early as October 2021, Business Today has learned.

A distressed job claimant told Business Today: “I got the selection letter from Deloitte in October 2021 and have been waiting for the offer letter and joining date since then. It's been more than one year now.”

Another job claimant, who was placed in October 2021, has also not received an offer letter. “I also got placed in October 2021 but have not received the offer letter yet,” the candidate said.

One more job claimant has been awaiting an offer letter for the position of Associate Analyst, Consulting Department after being placed via a campus placement cell. The candidate said: “I was placed via campus placement and have been awaiting offer letter for Associate Analyst, Consulting Department. Why is the company delaying the process so much?”

Freshers have also been hit by the delay. “After Deloitte delayed the onboarding processes of freshers, my family members and relatives are questioning if the job ever existed or not. Everyone is thinking I fooled them,” a recent graduate said.

Another job claimant said this issue has impacted around 500 people who are all connected via a telegram group. “These are not just few cases, we had a telegram group, around 500 people are a part of it, we are all awaiting updates from Deloitte on this delay,” the candidate said.

When job claimants reached out to Deloitte for an answer on the same, the company asked them to wait for an update. A job claimant said, “When we ask Deloitte for an update, they say ‘Please wait for an update from our end.’”

Business Today reached out to Deloitte for a comment on the same. A company spokesperson said, "We continue to hire and create new job opportunities. We remain committed to the 'letters of intent' that have been accepted."

Several other companies such as Infosys, Wipro, Capgemini, Accenture, and Mindtree, have also made job claimants wait for offer letters or onboarding letters as previously reported by Business Today.

