NPCIL denies nuclear safety breach after reports of Kudankulam project drawings leak

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on Wednesday dismissed concerns over an alleged data leak linked to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), clarifying that the information reportedly circulating in the public domain relates only to conventional infrastructure and has no connection with nuclear safety or security systems.

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In a press release dated July 15, 2026, the state-owned nuclear power operator said media reports regarding a breach involving Reliance Infrastructure Ltd pertained to engineering drawings associated with the Common Services – Balance of Plant (BoP) package for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project Units 3 and 4.

NPCIL clarified that the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Common Services–Balance of Plant package was awarded to Reliance Infrastructure in 2018 through a public tendering process.

According to the corporation, the scope of the contract covers engineering, procurement and supply, construction, and commissioning of common service facilities. These facilities are conventional in nature and are commonly found in thermal power plants and other industrial projects.

"They are not related to nuclear safety or nuclear security systems," NPCIL said in the statement.

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According to a Reuters report, hackers have claimed they gained access to sensitive files belonging to a Reliance Group company, alleging that some confidential documents have already been posted on the dark web.

It was highlighted in the report that the exposed material includes technical blueprints of parts of the plant.

MUST READ: Files relating to Kudankulam nuclear power plant exposed in data breach: Report

No breach

The corporation further explained that, as part of the public procurement process, it had provided indicative drawings and technical specifications to bidders. Based on these documents and project requirements, Reliance Infrastructure prepared detailed engineering drawings in consultation with the respective Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

NPCIL said the designs submitted by the contractor were reviewed by the corporation and accepted after meeting the prescribed technical specifications.

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Responding to reports suggesting that project drawings had entered the public domain, NPCIL reiterated that the information being referred to concerns only the conventional Balance of Plant common service facilities.

"NPCIL reiterates that the information claimed to be available in the public domain pertains only to conventional Balance of Plant (BoP) common service facilities and does not relate to any nuclear safety- or nuclear security-related systems or information," the statement said.

The clarification comes amid media reports alleging a breach involving engineering drawings associated with the Kudankulam project, one of India's largest nuclear power stations located in Tamil Nadu.

By emphasizing that the reported documents relate solely to conventional infrastructure rather than reactor systems or security-sensitive components, NPCIL sought to reassure the public that there has been no compromise of nuclear safety or nuclear security information.

The statement was issued by Prateek Agrawal, Executive Director (CP&CC) and Outstanding Scientist at NPCIL.

Earlier, Reliance Group had also confirmed that some of its data was compromised in a cyberattack. The company, as per the Reuters report, said the breach affected data stored on a server operated by Yotta, an Indian third-party data centre provider.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project is being developed in phases, with Units 3 and 4 currently under construction as part of the expansion of India's nuclear power generation capacity.

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