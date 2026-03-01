NPCIL started the construction of indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors in Kaiga Units 5&6.

In a key milestone, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Sunday started the construction of indigenous Kaiga Units-5&6 and is expected to achieve criticality by 2032.

The First Pour of Concrete (FPC) was achieved after obtaining all requisite statutory and regulatory clearances.

FPC marks a defining milestone in a Nuclear Power Project signifying start of construction and its transition from pre-project phase to construction phase. The gestation period of a project is reckoned from FPC. The first unit of Kaiga Units-5&6 project is expected to achieve criticality in about 60 months from FPC.

In a first, Kaiga-5&6 project is being implemented adopting an innovative strategy involving just a few mega EPC packages like excavation, Nuclear Island, Turbine Island and Nuclear Instrumentation to enable faster project execution and reduced interface issues.

Kaiga Units-5&6 are state-of-the-art, indigenous 700 MW PHWRs (Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors), which incorporate advanced safety features and are among the safest in the world. Three such PHWRs KAPS-3&4 and RAPP-7, are successfully operating in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan respectively.

The components and equipment for the project are supplied by domestic industry partners and works are being executed by Indian contractors, aligning with the Atmanirbhar initiatives of the Government.

At present, the Kaiga site has four 220 MWe units in operation with a total installed capacity of 880 MW. Upon completion of Units-5&6, the total installed capacity at the site would reach to 2,280 MW.

This project is expected to create substantial employment and business opportunities for the local people, stimulate economic development in the region & beyond, and enhance infrastructure in the surrounding areas.

The expansion of Kaiga site reflects NPCIL’s commitment towards providing clean power to meet the country’s Viksit Bharat and Net Zero goals, upholding the highest standards of nuclear safety and environmental stewardship.