NSE co-location scam case: CBI court extends custody of Anand Subramanian

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday extended the custody Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer (GOO) and advisor to former MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna till March 9.

The orders passed by Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal. Subramanian was produced physically in the court.

Anand is the alleged close associate of ex-NSE boss, who was arrested by CBI yesterday late night after a special CBI court rejected her anticipatory bail. Ramkrishna was arrested in Delhi and taken for medical checkup, according to officials, and was later lodged in lockup at the CBI headquarters. The ex-NSE boss is likely to be produced in front of the court post lunch.

Subramanian was the Chief Strategic Advisor from April 1, 2013 and was subsequently re-designated as the Group Operating Officer (GOO) and advisor to Chitra Ramkrishna during her tenure as the MD and CEO from April 1, 2015 to October 21, 2016.

As per complaints received by the Securities & Exchanges Board of India (SEBI), Subramanian was hired at such a senior position without any prior experience in the finance sector. He was also paid much more than most seniors at NSE.

He was at times given two appraisals in a financial year. Not only that, his wife, Sunitha Anand, who worked at the Chennai office of NSE and was a ‘good friend’ of Ramkrishna, was also drawing a hefty salary that points towards favouritism.

(With inputs from Munish Pandey)