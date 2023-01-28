NTPC Q3 results: Net profit up 5% at Rs 4,854 crore, company announces interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share

State-owned National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on January 28 reported a net profit of Rs 4,854.36 crore for the October-December quarter of FY23 on Saturday, which was nearly 5 per cent higher as compared to Rs 4,626.11 crore in the year-ago period.

The profit after tax (PAT) was up by 6.18 per cent from Rs 4,498.58 crore in Q3 FY22. It also reported a huge growth of 43.07 per cent from a profit of Rs 3,338.45 crore as of Q2 FY23. The company has also declared a dividend of 42.50 per cent for the current fiscal.

The state-owned power giant’s total income rose to Rs 44,989.21 crore from Rs 33,783.62 crore in the year-ago period. It was marginally up from Rs 44,175.03 crore revenue recorded in September 2022 quarter.

Following this, NTPC told the stock exchanges that its board of directors has decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 42.50 per cent (Rs 4.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.

Company’s power capacity

The largest energy conglomerate reported that the installed capacity rose by 3,127 MW year-on-year to 70,884 MW, while its commercial capacity jumped by 2,256 MW YoY to 58,269 MW as of December 31, 2022.

Its gross power generation rose by 2.972 BUs in Q3 to 78.646 BUs. Also, commercial generation and energy sent out grew by 3.052 BUs and 2.445 BUs YoY to 78.626 BUs and 72,870 Bus, respectively.

The company's coal produced from captive mines-commercial stood at 5.35 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q3FY23, higher than 4 MMT in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

The total coal supply was at 54.02 MMT in Q3 FY23, contracting by 1.46 MMT from 55.48 MMT a year ago same period. This was due to a decline in domestic coal supply, which was around 52.45 MMT in Q3 FY23 versus 54.96 MMT in Q3 FY22. The company imported coal to the tune of 1.57 MMT in Q3 FY23.

The company said its gas consumption stood at 1.13 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCMD) in Q3 FY23, which was lower than 1.41 MMSCMD in Q3 of FY22.