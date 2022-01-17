NTPC to raise up to $750 mn via ECB to fund power projects, renewable energy

State-owned NTPC has invited a request for proposal (RFP) for raising up to $750 million (around Rs 5,570 crore) via ECB to fund its power projects, including renewable energy.

"NTPC Ltd is looking to raise external commercial borrowing (ECB) in the form of term loan amounting to USD 500 million plus green shoe option of USD 250 million… accordingly it is requested to quote unconditional and firm rate for raising ECB," the RFP document floated by NTPC on Monday stated.

According to the document, the proceeds of the loan shall be utilised towards capital expenditure for ongoing/new capacity addition programme including renewable energy projects, coal mining & washeries, refinancing of existing ECBs/rupee loans availed domestically for capex etc.

Last date for submitting bids is January 31, 2022 (by 1500 hrs). The bids will be opened on January 31, 2022 (1515 hrs).

