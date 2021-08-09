Nutanix India registers 24% growth in Q3, onboards NKGSB, Aurobindo Pharma as clients

US-headquartered Nutanix's Indian arm registered a 24% year-on-year growth in customer acquisition and 21% in partner acquisition during Q3 (February-April) of fiscal 2021.

The cloud software solutions provider, which has big names including Sakra World Hospital, Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospital, RBL Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Essar Group, Huhtamaki, Olam International in its portfolio, on-boarded Aurobindo Pharma and NKGSB Bank during Q3 in India.

"We have seen a growth in the partner demand as well, and we have seen a growth from our customer side as well. We have obviously made inroads into larger enterprise organisations over the course of the full year, starting last August all the way up to April, and that probably reflects in the numbers," says Balakrishnan Anantharaman, VP and MD-Sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix.

Aurobindo Pharma choose Nutanix HCI over legacy 3-tier architecture to build a software defined data centre platform to enable simplified IT operations and single pane of management at its plants, reducing the management overheads and oerational expenses of IT on production.

By implementing the latest technology, Aurobindo was able to increase system uptime and application performance for the plant.

NKGSB Bank, on the other hand, was looking to modernise the infrastructure platform for its Infosys Finacle Core Banking application that could take full advantage of the hybrid cloud. Moving to Nutanix HCI, will help NKGSB with modernisation of legacy infrastructure platform for its single most important business application, move from a proprietary platform to open architecture and help in its first step towards hybrid cloud.

Nutanix, which entered India only in 2015, has been able to partner a lot of organisations not just for data center modernisation journey but also to help them accelerate digital and overall IT transformation.

"The pandemic has obviously forced a lot of organisations (to) rethink the way IT is done because now the businesses are asking for a different set of accelerated outcomes," says Anantharaman. Even though Nutanix does not profess to be a security company, it was able to garner customer interest with its postures on security.

Nutanix's solutions in India are divided into 2 pillars -- hybrid cloud infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid cloud management. HCI was earlier called hyperconverged infrastructure and is the foundation of what the customers are looking for from an infrastructure layer.

Nutanix has been most successful with HCI as it has not just helped clients like Sakra World Hospital and Max Healthcare with provisioning and efficiencies but also helped them reduce power bills and administration challenges, providing more time for the management to bring in strategic value to their boards.

With hybrid cloud management, Nutanix provisions the infrastructure layer and application stack, and also helps clients provision the database side.

"We essentially were born on the bedrock of HCI, and so that has been the biggest growth driver for us in the market for many years, and we continue to keep improving on that. In the last couple of years, we have seen our hybrid cloud management side of revenue take off, simply because again as this pandemic has driven a lot of automation, a lot of our solutions, which almost work out of the box, have become easy for customers to implement," says Anantharaman.

Globally, Nutanix has 19,430 customers, of which 660 are new, and the company has an average contract term of 3.3 years.

