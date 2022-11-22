Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal resigns

Arvind Agarwal, CFO of Nykaa, will leave the company on November 25 to pursue other opportunities in digital and start-up space, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Arvind Agarwal said: “It has been great to be a part of the incredible Nykaa journey thus far.

All my learning & experiences to date, have set me up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities

in the digital economy and start-up space. I wish Nykaa the very best for the growth path ahead and will always

be a part of the Nykaa Family.”

Falguni Nayar, Founder and Chairperson, Nykaa said: “Arvind deserves kudos for the critical role he has

played in Nykaa’s emergence as a listed and profitable start-up. While we do regret losing him, we are

conscious of his personal dreams, and wish him all the luck.”

The Company is in the process of appointing a new CFO and shall inform the stock exchanges once the

new CFO joins, said Nykaa.