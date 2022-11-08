Nykaa Fashion onboards Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Nykaa Fashion today announced Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, as its brand ambassador. Janhvi will be first seen in a campaign film 'One Nykaa Two apps: Two apps, double the fun'. The film opens with Kapoor instantly spotting her favourite beauty and fashion picks and declaring that true fans never just use one app because with Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion, the curations, the offerings, the fun and the love multiplies.

Adwaita Nayar, Co-Founder of Nykaa, and CEO Nykaa Fashion said that Janhvi is a true, modern style icon who has already established her flair in the beauty game with Nykaa. Nayar added that Janhvi brings great relatability and influence to the table and the company cannot think of anyone more apt to represent the spirit of its fashion offering. "I’m excited to further strengthen our association with Janhvi and together build brand love for Nykaa."

Janhvi Kapoor said that her relationship with Nykaa is truly special, not just professionally but also personally. As one of their millions of consumers, she has always felt empowered by the choices offered by the brand. "I am a huge fashion enthusiast, and am super excited to partner with Nykaa Fashion to bring its elegantly curated offerings across homegrown and international brands under the spotlight, for you to discover and enjoy."

Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa and houses 1600+ brands and 5.1 million SKUs across Women, Men, Kids, Luxe, and Home categories.



