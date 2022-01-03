Nykaa opens first-ever, 1000 sq-ft Luxe store in Trivandrum

E-commerce beauty and fashion company Nykaa recently opened a 1,000 sq-ft Nykaa Luxe Store at Trivandrum’s Lulu Mall. This is the company’s first-ever Luxe Store in the city. This new Nykaa store offers an array of makeup, skincare essentials and fragrances from brands like Huda Beauty, Versace, Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder, Carolina Herrera, Too faced, Pixi, Murad among others.

Customers will also get a 10 per cent off if their shopping order is above Rs 3,000. Nykaa has implemented safety measures like regular fumigation, deep cleaning, frequent hand sanitisation, temperature checks for all persons before entering the store, social distancing within stores and allowing a limited number of employees and customers inside the store at a given time in order to ensure a contactless shopping experience for customers.

“This is our first Luxe store in the evergreen city of India, Trivandrum and we are thrilled to bring the offline experience to our customers here. Encouraged by all the love from our customers, we are here to serve you with the best in beauty. Keeping shopping satisfaction and safety paramount, we have implemented all essential hygiene protocols to safeguard the health of our customers, employees and are ready to welcome shoppers to the new store,” the company spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the popular e-commerce beauty and fashion company announced in December that it has partnered with L’Oreal to launch an AI-powered virtual try-on technology “ModiFace” on its platform. This technology will enable virtual try-on on Nykaa’s website and mobile app helping shoppers purchase their desired beauty products across categories.

Also read: CAIT demands no dilution in the proposed e-commerce rules

Also read: ‘Do as I say not as I do’: Here’s what Uday Kotak has to say on printing money