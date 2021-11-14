Nykaa Q2 results: Net profit declines to Rs 1.2 crore, revenue up 47%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, on Sunday reported over 95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.2 crore for July-September quarter as its expenses shot up. It had posted a profit of Rs 27 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 47 per cent YoY to Rs 885.3 crore during the quarter under review, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 48 per cent to Rs 28.8 crore. EBITDA margin contracted 585 basis points to 3.3 per cent.

Nykaa's operating expenses grew 92 per cent to Rs 349.4 crore, led by a 286 per cent increase in marketing and advertisement expense to Rs 121.4 crore.

