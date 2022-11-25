Nykaa's Pink Friday sale clocks 8 lakh orders on Day 1; most orders from tier 2 and tier 3 cities

Online beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa on Friday said that its annual beauty sale 'Pink Friday' recorded eight lakh orders on Day 1. That is over 400 orders every single minute, a growth of 40 per cent from last year’s Pink Friday, the company said.

As per the company, purchases of make-up, skincare and haircare rose by 14 times, 12 times and nine times respectively.

Interestingly, 57 per cent of the purchases were made by shoppers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities collectively. Besides this, Day 1 of the sale saw more than 10 million visits, a growth of 37 per cent from last year’s Pink Friday, the company claimed.

"Besides metros, the highest orders came from Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Jammu," it added.

The omnichannel consumer-tech company claimed that a slew of unmissable brand offers led to Nykaa clocking a growth of 34% in unique visitors from 4.3 million on last year’s Day 1 to 5.8 million this year.

The phenomenal consumer response to our Pink Friday sale on Day 1, right after a successful festive season, reiterates our leadership in beauty, a Nykaa spokesperson said.

"Along with unique deals, our unparalleled curations and interactive experiences such as watch and buy have driven extremely high engagement. Amplified by the enthusiastic shopping for the ongoing wedding season, the sale saw luxury brands and make-up scooped off our endless aisles at a significantly higher rate than non-sale days. Overall, we are observing that our offers are being received well by consumers and we are looking forward to offering them the best deals throughout Pink Friday,” the spokesperson added.

The Pink Friday sale is live until November 28 on the website, app and Nykaa stores.

