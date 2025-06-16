Oberoi Group launches ‘Elements by Oberoi’ to champion sustainability in luxury hospitality

The Oberoi Group, renowned for its legacy of refined hospitality, has unveiled 'Elements by Oberoi' — a comprehensive environmental and social responsibility framework that will guide the Group’s ambitious next phase of growth. As the Group expands its global footprint with a robust pipeline of hotel openings, sustainability now takes center stage in shaping its future.

Rooted in over 90 years of excellence, The Oberoi Group’s ethos has long reflected thoughtful service and timeless values. With 'Elements by Oberoi', that philosophy evolves into a formal, action-driven commitment to sustainability — one that is integrated across hotel operations, guest experiences, and community engagement.

“Excellence must be enduring,” said Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group. “Sustainability is not just a value—it is a way of life that shapes how we build, serve, and lead. With 'Elements by Oberoi', we reaffirm our commitment to responsible growth, where every decision is made with care for our planet and our communities.”

Vikram Oberoi, Chief Executive Officer, added, “True luxury is defined by the care with which we serve our guests — and equally, how we act towards people, communities, and the planet. Sustainability is seamlessly embedded in every guest journey and every action we take.”

A Framework rooted in nature

Guided by the core life-sustaining elements — Earth, Water, and Air — the 'Elements by Oberoi' framework outlines actionable goals and practices designed to reduce ecological impact, innovate operational systems, and uplift communities.

Earth: From organic farming and sustainable landscaping to plastic-free amenities and waste-to-compost systems, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts prioritize harmony with nature and a circular economy model.

Water: Advanced rainwater harvesting, zero liquid discharge, and sustainable laundry operations form the backbone of the Group’s water conservation efforts, complemented by marine conservation partnerships and community water programs.

Air: Clean energy adoption, including solar and wind-powered systems, EV charging stations, and smart energy management, marks the Group’s drive to lower its carbon footprint and improve air quality.

Community-focused sustainability

Beyond environmental practices, the initiative places strong emphasis on social impact. The Group continues to invest in local communities through skill development, art and craft integration, cultural preservation, and inclusive hiring practices.

2030 sustainability goals

As part of its long-term vision, The Oberoi Group has committed to achieving the following by 2030:

100% wastewater recycling and a 20% reduction in freshwater usage per occupied room

50% of electricity sourced from renewable energy

Complete transition to electric vehicle across transport fleets

Phasing out fossil fuel-based systems in favour of electric alternatives at all new and existing properties

'Elements by Oberoi' is a subtle yet transformative blueprint that reflects the Group’s belief that sustainability and luxury are not mutually exclusive but mutually reinforcing.