Oberoi Group’s flagship entity EIH Ltd plans four new hotels in Gir, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

EIH Limited, the flagship entity of The Oberoi Group, has announced four new hotel projects in India. Revealed during the company’s 75th Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, these developments are set to enhance EIH Limited’s presence in leisure and urban destinations.

The projects include:

The Oberoi, Gir – A 20-key Oberoi luxury wildlife retreat set amidst a 40-acre mango orchard, located close to Gir National Park.

The Oberoi, Hyderabad – A 220-key luxury hotel located at Hyderabad’s commercial district, Knowledge City.

Trident, Nandi Hills – A 150-key Trident hotel situated in the picturesque Nandi Hills, north of Bengaluru.

Trident, Fort Aguada – A 170-key Trident hotel in close proximity to the historic 17th-century Fort Aguada in Goa.

These undertakings underscore the company's commitment of managing 25 properties by 2030.

The initiative will see eight hotels owned or operated by EIH Limited, while 17 will be managed under The Oberoi Group through contracts.

This expansive pipeline includes 16 Indian hotels and nine international ones in locations such as London, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Upon completion, the properties will add 2,033 keys to the portfolio, with 18 under the Oberoi brand and seven under the Trident brand.

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, emphasised the company's strategic focus, stating, "Our growth trajectory is driven by a clear strategic focus: expanding into high-potential markets, delivering authentic and memorable guest experiences."

The company also plans to launch the Oberoi Rajgarh Palace in Khajuraho and two Oberoi Nile Dahabeyas by the end of 2025.

Vikram Oberoi, CEO of The Oberoi Group, remarked: "Our development strategy is shaped by deep consumer insight, a sharp understanding of market dynamics, and a steadfast long-term vision."

EIH Limited celebrates its 75th anniversary and The Oberoi Group marks 90 years in hospitality. Oberoi Hotels & Resorts was named the Best Hotel Group in the World by the Telegraph Travel Awards UK 2025 and ranked number two globally in Travel + Leisure USA’s World’s Best Awards.