India a potential market; will continue to invest aggressively: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, on a two-day visit to India, said they believe the country to be a high-potential market and their motive right now is to drive growth here. This is Khosrowshahi's maiden visit to the country and he disclosed that Uber plans to "go all out" in the country and invest aggressively going ahead.

"We continue to invest very aggressively in India. How we perform 10 years from now can be determined by our success in India," he said. The company is also going to focus on its delivery platform UberEats in the country.

"UberEats in India especially is very fast growing and we are already present in nine cities. And we are expanding very quickly and so we continue to invest in the Indian market," Khosrowshahi said.

Khosrowshahi also spoke said that they have tough competition in India and Ola is an excellent competitor.

"I respect them. They are a very strong competitor. Competition makes us better as it results in better partners, better products. And it has played a part in how our service has developed here," Khosrowshahi said.

However, he stressed that they are ahead of the Indian cab sharing service in the market though it is a constant battle.

He also added that while Ola is hyper-local and has that advantage, Uber has the support of global technology, which gives them an edge over its India competitor. But he accepted that Uber needs to understand Indian consumers better if they want to be at the next level in the country. He denied merger plans with Ola.

Khosrowshahi, was speaking at an event in New Delhi, organised to discuss the future of sustainable mobility and what it means for India and emerging markets with Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog.

Dara Khosrowshahi took over as Uber CEO in August 2017, after the co-founder Travis Kalanick, was pressured by the company's largest investors to step down from the position, following several controversies. His move to Uber was seen to be quite a challenge, as he is joined the company at a time, when it was embroiled in legal battles all over the globe and had drawn flak for its toxic workplace culture.

Khosrowshahi, an Iranian immigrant, was previously CEO of Expedia and has earlier worked with the media and Internet company IAC.

When quizzed by Kant, about US President Donald Trump's new immigration policy, Khosrowshahi called it a "short-sighted view."

"Immigration really made United States what it is today. American dream attracts the best and the brightest in the world. Hoping that overtime it would return to what it was," he added.

Khosrowshahi will be meeting government officials, business leaders in his two-day visit. He would also be speaking at IIT-Delhi and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in the country.