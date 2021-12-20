Ola, Dream11, Swiggy newsmakers of 2021: Wizikey Report

Ola, the road transport tech company, was the number one newsmaker for creating a consistent buzz in 2021, followed by Dream11, the online gaming company due to its presence in IPL and World Cup, according to Newsmaker Report 2021 by Wizikey. Swiggy, the food tech company, ranked third, followed by OYO, and Ola Electric.

Wizikey, a communication technology, PR-SaaS startup launched the Hottest Startups of 2021 Report to identify the top 100 most influential startups in India and the leading categories in each segment.

The ranking is based on Wizikey’s news score of each brand that analyses the volume of news, headline grabs, the unique reach of media publications, and readership.

BharatPe (6), Byju’s (7), CRED (8), MobiKwik (9), Unacademy (10), Delhivery (11), PharmEasy (12), Grofers (13), and upGrad (14) were the hottest startups that created the most buzz in 2021.

CoinDCX was a new entrant in the list, at spot 15, due to the crypto boom, followed by Meesho (16), Razorpay (17), Hero Electric (18), Snapdeal (19), and AtherEnergy (20).

Interestingly, business-to-consumer emerged as the most popular sector contributing to the highest number of startups in the top 100.

“The idea was to help brands understand where they stand in terms of their visibility with our metric News Score. If you analyze the report closely, there are a few players who have transformed its journey in a very short period of time. This year, we had many players from the crypto industry for the obvious reasons and the buzz they managed to create this year. It is interesting to see Electric Vehicles and E-commerce enablers making a good impression this year,” said Anshul Sushil, Co-founder, CEO, Wizikey.

Sectorial Rankings:

In the Fintech sector, BharatPe ranked number one and sixth in overall startup rankings. CRED dominated the second sectorial position but ranked eighth in the overall startup list. This was followed by Mobikwik and Razorpay.

Byju’s made the most news in edtech, followed by Unacademy and Upgrad.

Udaan outran all its competition and ranked one in the B2B e-commerce sector. This was followed by OfBusiness, Waycool, Ninjacart, and Bizongo.

InMobi emerged as the hottest startup in enterprise applications. Apna grabbed the second position, and Moglix was ranked third.

Delhivery emerged as the leader in the logistic industry, while ShipRocket was at the second rank and Shadowfax was at the third position.

The Wizikey report found Ola Electric to be a clear winner in the Electric Vehicles category. Hero Electric grabbed second place and Ather Energy the third.