Ola e-scooter launch date to be announced soon, hints Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola founder and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal may soon announce the launch date of Ola Electric's much-anticipated e-scooter. On Twitter, Aggarwal hinted that an announcement regarding the launch date of Ola Electric's e-scooter may be coming soon. He asked his followers to stay tuned.

Aggarwal posted a picture of himself attending an outdoor meeting. In the caption, he wrote, "Finalising the launch date over some Chai! Will announce soon. Stay tuned @OlaElectric".

Finalising the launch date over some Chai! Will announce soon. Stay tuned 🙂 @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/oUkutOQxlM — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 30, 2021

Later, Aggarwal posted another tweet, asking his followers: "How do you want to buy your scooter?".

Aggarwal provided two options to his followers -- "online and home delivery" or "Physical dealership/store".

Till filing of the report, the post has received over two thousand votes, with the online/home delivery option taking the lead. The poll will remain active till 6:15 pm on Saturday evening.

How do you want to buy your scooter? — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 30, 2021

Earlier, the Ola CEO had asked his followers what top-speed did they want in the upcoming e-scooter. Aggarwal's fans seem to be high-speed enthusiasts as the 'over 100 kmph' option won the poll with a comprehensive margin lead of 49.4%.

What top speed would you want for the Ola Scooter? — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 24, 2021

Ola Electric's e-scooter had caused a bit of stir in the market when the company opened its bookings. It received over 1 lakh reservations in the first 24 hours of opening the bookings, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world, Ola said.

Bookings for the e-scooter had begun in on July 15 evening. Old Electric set a price of Rs 499 for booking the scooter on its website.

