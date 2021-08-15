Ola Electric Scooter Launch Live Updates: Ola S1 launched at starting price of Rs 99,999

Ola Electric is going to launch its e-scooter named S1 at 2 pm on Sunday. Before the much-awaited launch, the very first Ola Electric S1 was rolled out earlier in the day from the Ola Futurefactory based in Tamil Nadu. The electric scooter came out of the facility within six months from the beginning of the building of phase-1 of the company's plant. Ola e-scooter is expected to disrupt the electric two-wheeler segment which is still in its nascent stage in the country. The cab-aggregator turned EV maker Ola had already opened registrations for the vehicle at a refundable token amount of Rs 499. The electric scooter will likely be unveiled in two variants - S1 and S1 Pro.

2.21 pm: Ola Electric SI announced with top speed of up to 115kmph

The Ola S1 can go from 0kmph to 40kmph in just 3 seconds, along with achieving a top speed of up to 115kmph. On a single charge the electric scooter can go up to 181kms.



2.19 pm: Ola SI: Reverse Mode, Hill Hold features revealed



The Ola S1 electric scooter will come with a Reverse Mode that will help the rider pull out of tight traffic situations along with a Hill Hold feature that will prevent any rollback on uphill slopes. The e-scooter also boasts of multiple performance modes to prefer either power or battery life, comprising a cruise control mode. The Ola S1 is powered by MoveOS, a new operating system, which will be able to control the vehicle's functionality through its touchscreen interface.

2.11 pm: Ola S1's driving range 181 km when fully charged

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Sunday that the firm's S1 Scooter will be able to run for 181 km when it is fully charged. Aggarwal added that the S1 scooter will be able to go from 0 kmph to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds. The electric vehicle will have a top speed of 115 kmph.

2.05 pm: Ola Futurefactory announced

Ola announced its Futurefactory in India. The mega facility will be the largest single building in the country. The vehicle will also be capable of making one electric scooter every two seconds, claims the company.

2.00 pm: Ola Electric live event starts.

1.59 pm: Ola Electric's e-scooter charging time

Ola Electric has explained that by using a fast charger customers will be able to charge the e-scooter up to 50% in just 18 minutes. At a regular charging station, the electric scooter will take around 2.5 hours to fully charge from 0%. A normal plug at home will take even longer, around 5.5 hours.

1.53 pm: Ola Electric e-scooter expected price

The price range of the Ola e-scooter is expected to be in between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.2 lakh, However, the actual price of the electric scooter will be subject to state-wise EV (electric vehicle) policies and the FAME-II subsidy. The e-scooter will be home delivered to the customers once they make the payment.

1.52 pm: Ola Electric e-scooter range

Ola has revealed that its e-scooter will be able to operate for up to 75 km with a 50% charge. This suggests that the electric scooter will have the capacity to run 150 km when fully charged. The vehicle has a 3.4kWh battery which will make it eligible for the government's FAME-II subsidy.

1.44 pm: Ola Electric e-scooter colour options

Ola's electric scooter will be available in 10 colour options. Although the company is yet to reveal the names of the colour schemes, it has revealed that there will be matte and gloss choices in blue, black, red, pink, yellow, white and silver shades.

1.37 pm: Ola Electric e-scooter variants

Ola e-scooter is expected to launched in three different variants to better serve the customers' needs. The electric scooter's first variant will have a 2kW motor. The top speed of the basic model is expected to be around 45 kmph. The second mid variant will have a 4kW motor and will be able to attain a maximum speed of 70 kmph. The top-end variant of Ola Electric's e-scooter will have a 7kW motor and will have a top speed of 95 kmph.

1.32 pm: Ola Electric e-scooter booking

Consumers can book the e-scooter by paying Rs 499 via net banking, credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets or OlaMoney.

1.25 pm: Ola Electric to launch e-scooter today: What to expect?

Ola Electric will launch its highly anticipated e-scooter tomorrow, August 15. The electric scooter is being manufactured at the newly built Ola Futurefactory, a 500-acre facility in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

In a recent teaser posted on Twitter, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had revealed that the e-scooter will be called the 'S1 Scooter'.