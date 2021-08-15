Ola Electric Scooter launch on Aug 15; when and where to watch live event

Ola Electric will launch its electric scooter on India's 75th Independence Day -- August 15 (Sunday) at 2pm. Details on pricing and specs of the upcoming e-scooter will be revealed in this event.

You can watch the live launch event on the official Ola electric scooter website-- olaelectric.com. Apart from the official Ola Electric website, one can also follow the live blog by BusinessToday.In to get all the latest updates on Ola electric scooter launch event.

My marketing team is upto its tricks again! 🙄🙄🙄 Join me on Sunday 15th August at 2pm on https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7 to know more about the scooter! In the meantime, tell me what do you think the price is? #JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric https://t.co/PWQKIN5HBr — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 13, 2021

You can also reserve the scooter by paying Rs 499 via netbanking, UPI, e-wallets, OlaMoney or credit/debit cards. "Reserving your Ola Scooter now will put you in a queue and give you the first purchase preference when we announce deliveries," according to Ola's website.

Buyers can reserve multiple scooters if they want, and no documentation is needed to reserve the same. According to Ola, the scooter will offer a keyless experience and users can access the e-scooter through a mobile application.

As per the company's direct-to-consumer model, Ola Electric will provide customers with doorstep delivery and servicing. This scooter will be available in 10 colour options - black, purple, red, white, yellow, blue, pink and grey variants.

Ola is also planning to set up over 100,000 charging points in India as its electric scooters will be powered by fast chargers that can charge the vehicle up to 50 per cent in only 18 minutes.

The e-scooter can run for up to 75 km on 50 per cent charge. The Ola electric scooter will have a driving range of 150 km on full charge.