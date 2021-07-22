Ola Electric scooter will come in 10 colours; check out options

Ola Electric scooter, which has gained a strong buzz since opening its bookings, on Thursday revealed 10 colour variants it will be launched in.

Taking to Twitter, Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal announced that the upcoming e-scooter will come in 10 colours, two days after he carried out a poll asking netizens their preferences.

A revolution in ten colours, just like you asked! What’s your colour? I wanna know! Reserve now at https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7#JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/rGrApLv4yk — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 22, 2021

As per the video embedded in the tweet, the new vehicle can be seen in black, red, purple, blue, yellow, pink, black, white, and grey variants. Before this, the Ola e-scooter was shown only in black colour.

Also Read: Ola Electric e-scooter to be home delivered to customers; check out full details

With the new variant options, the new vehicle is poised to draw the attention of buyers across all age groups.

The highly anticipated Ola Electric scooter's pre-launch booking was thrown open to public last week at a token amount of Rs 499.

The company surpassed the record 1 lakh registrations within 24 hours. The new battery-powered scooter will come with confirmed segment-leading features such as app-based keyless access, biggest-in-class boot space, and segment-leading range.

Besides these, the upcoming e-scooter will also have features such as single-piece seat, LED DRL, dual projector headlamp, external charging port, taillight, a hook for carrying luggage, black coloured floor mat, split-tyre rear grab handles, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Also Read: Z ip, zap, zoom! Ola scooter takes off; 1 lakh EVs booked in a day

Likely to be launched this month, Ola Electric scooter is expected to be priced between Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The e-scooter will lock horns with the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450x, and TVS iQube.