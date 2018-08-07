Ola expands to the UK, will soon launch operations in South Wales

After a tough battle on their home ground, cab-hailing app Ola is taking the fight with US aggregator, Uber, to the next frontier - Europe. Softbank-backed Ola that started operations in Australia couple of months ago is set to begin its operations in UK by stepping in at South Wales. According to its announcement, Ola is aiming to expand across the country by the end of 2018.

"Ola is excited to announce its plans for the UK, one of the world's most evolved transportation markets. The UK is a fantastic place to do business and we look forward to providing a responsible, compelling, new service," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Ola.

Ola's approach in the UK is slightly different. It will not only offer passengers the option to book private hire vehicles (PHVs) but also black cabs. They are also planning to add other modes of transport on the same platform in the future.

The company has already obtained licence in South Wales and Manchester.

Ola that started operations in Australia in February has had a good run till now. It now operates in seven Australian cities and boasts 40,000 registered driver partners.

In India too, according to reports last month, Ola finally started making money on each cab ride after taking into account expenses such as driver incentives and customer discounts. The company is also targeting profitability by the end of the year.

While Aggarwal says that UK is a "fantastic place to do business", it is also a highly competitive one. Not only is Uber one of their biggest players, they also have other competitors like Gett, not to mention local mini cab firms as well as the traditional black cabs. Black cab drivers have been protesting for a while now against Uber saying that the company does not adhere to the rules it has to.

In fact, Uber was recently stripped off its licence to operate in London on the basis that the company is not "fit and proper" car hire operator and that Uber's "approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility". The decision was not only backed by black cab drivers but also by employment rights campaigners and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)