Ola fires 200 people in fresh round of layoffs

Ride hailing and electric vehicle manufacturing company, Ola, has laid off around 200 people across teams, Business Today has learnt.

Fresh downsizing round

An employee who was laid off from the company last week told Business Today, "About 200 people have been terminated this week. I was in the tech team, I'm looking for other opportunities now."

Sources claim that the layoffs have been across Ola Cabs, the ride hailing business, and Ola Electric, the electric vehicle manufacturing company.

Business Today has reached out to the company for confirmation on the same, the copy will be updated with their response.

It is worth noting that the company had been mulling downsizing its workforce by 200 people since last September. The company said that 200 engineering roles would be eliminated to reduce redundancy across its two main businesses.

Aggressive Management style

Ola has been in the headlines because of co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s “abrasive style of management." Several employees and former employees have called out Aggarwal's management style, to which he responded by saying that his personal style is "aggressive."

"We’re a very ambitious company. We’re not here to build a ‘me too’ company, we’re not here to have a nice and easy time. My own personal style is aggressive. We have a culture of high quality and high execution," said Aggarwal responding to criticism about his management style and treatment of employees.

He further added, "We play by different rules, we’re a different company. We’ve so many examples of people who’ve done well in our environment. The yardstick we would like others to judge us would be to see our impact"

