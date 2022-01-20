OneWeb, Hughes to bring low Earth orbit satellite broadband to India

Bharti Airtel and UK government’s global communication network OneWeb and broadband service provider Hughes have signed a strategic six-year deal to bring low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services in India. This announcement comes after OneWeb launched 60 per cent of its LEO satellite fleet in order to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity globally.

The arrangement will enable Hughes Communications India Private Ltd. (HCIPL) to deliver services to enterprises and governments with OneWeb’s capacity. This will be useful especially in areas that are beyond the reach of fiber connectivity. OneWeb’s network will be able to connect towns, villages, and local and regional municipalities in areas that are the hardest to reach, the companies said in a statement.

Partho Banerjee, President and Managing Director, HCIPL, said, “This announcement marks a turning point for Digital India. Enterprise and government customers, including telecom service providers, banks, factories, schools, defence organisations, domestic airlines, and offshore vessel operators, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of new high-performing Satcom services.”

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson said that the company’s constellation will cover the length and breadth of India, from Ladakh to Kanyakumari ,and from Gujarat to the Northeast to bring solutions to enterprises, governments, telcos, airline companies, and maritime customers.

The two companies have an established relationship through Hughes’ parent company EchoStar, which is also an ecosystem partner to OneWeb.

OneWeb, after its latest launch on December 27, has launched 396 in-orbit satellites, which is over 60 per cent of the planned 648 LEO satellite fleet. It aims to start global service by the end of 2022.

