Online food delivery isn't slowing down: Why Indians are ordering more than ever

India's online food delivery industry is showing little sign of losing momentum. After years of rapid expansion, the sector is now entering a new phase of growth, fuelled by changing consumer habits, rising disposable incomes and the rapid expansion of organised food brands beyond metro cities.

According to Redseer's State of India's Food Services Market 2026 report, online food delivery is expected to increase its share of the country's food services market from 11% in FY26 to 18% by FY31, growing at a robust 20-22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The findings suggest that ordering food online is no longer a convenience reserved for urban consumers but is becoming a mainstream consumption habit across India.

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Convenience continues to drive demand

The biggest reason behind the sector's sustained growth is convenience.

Consumers are increasingly choosing to order meals instead of cooking, particularly during busy workdays, weekends and social gatherings. Faster deliveries, a wider choice of cuisines and improved app experiences have made food delivery an integral part of urban lifestyles.

The report notes that India's food services market is expected to expand from around $90 billion in 2025 to nearly $150 billion by 2030, with online delivery emerging as one of its fastest-growing segments.

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Tier-2 cities are becoming the next growth engine

While metro cities continue to account for a significant share of online orders, growth is increasingly shifting towards Tier-2 and smaller cities.

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Improved internet penetration, smartphone adoption, digital payments and expanding delivery networks have enabled food delivery platforms to tap new customer bases outside traditional urban markets.

Restaurant brands are also responding by opening cloud kitchens and delivery-focused outlets in these cities, allowing them to expand with relatively lower investment compared to traditional dine-in restaurants.

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Digital-first brands are leading the way

The report highlights that new-age food brands derive around 90% of their revenue from online channels, compared with roughly 50% for legacy restaurant chains.

These brands are built specifically for delivery, with focused menus, standardised recipes and cloud kitchen operations that allow them to scale rapidly across multiple locations.

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As a result, several digital-first brands are expected to record 25-30% revenue growth in FY26, significantly outpacing the broader organised food services market.

Consumers are spending more on premium food

The nature of online ordering is also changing.

Consumers are no longer ordering only quick meals or budget options. Premium burgers, gourmet pizzas, specialty coffee, desserts and healthier meal options are seeing rising demand as disposable incomes increase.

Redseer expects premium food and beverage categories to continue expanding as consumers become more willing to pay for quality, convenience and branded experiences.

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Cloud kitchens are strengthening delivery economics

The rise of cloud kitchens has further accelerated online food delivery.

Unlike traditional restaurants, cloud kitchens operate without expensive dining spaces, allowing businesses to reduce rentals and staffing costs while serving customers entirely through delivery platforms.

The report estimates that cloud kitchens generate EBITDA margins of around 12%, compared with approximately 8% for comparable dine-in restaurants, making the model increasingly attractive for expanding food brands.

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Competition is shifting from discounts to efficiency

The next phase of growth is unlikely to be driven solely by discounting.

Instead, restaurant brands are focusing on operational efficiency, faster deliveries, premium positioning and customer loyalty to improve profitability while maintaining growth.

Redseer also notes that only a small percentage of organised food service companies have crossed the ₹500-crore revenue mark, highlighting the significant headroom for expansion as demand continues to rise.

With organised food services expected to capture a larger share of India's overall restaurant industry over the next five years, online food delivery is poised to remain one of the strongest growth drivers. As convenience, digital adoption and premiumisation reshape consumer behaviour, ordering food online is becoming less of an occasional indulgence and more of an everyday habit for millions of Indians.



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