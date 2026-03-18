Optimo Capital secures Rs 100 crore from PNB, signs co-lending pact with Godrej Finance

Optimo Capital, a technology-driven non-banking financial company focused on lending to small businesses, has secured Rs 100 crore from Punjab National Bank and entered into a co-lending partnership with Godrej Finance Limited to disburse Rs 200 crore in loans over the next 12 months.

The announcement comes six months after the company raised Rs 150 crore in equity funding led by Blume Ventures and Omnivore, alongside founder Prashant Pitti.

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Optimo operates in the secured loan-against-property (LAP) segment for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), an area where many entrepreneurs struggle to obtain credit despite having collateral.

The company’s lending platform relies on a technology-driven underwriting system built on data from more than 77 lakh historical mortgage and property transaction records. It also uses AI-driven property inspection and valuation tools and issues in-principle loan sanction letters within a few hours.

Optimo currently manages assets under management of more than Rs 430 crore and reports gross non-performing assets below 0.7%. The company said it has been profitable since inception over the past 22 months and currently generates monthly profits of Rs 2–3 crore.

CARE Ratings recently assigned Optimo a BBB (Stable) credit rating, reflecting its lending performance and financial profile.

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The company operates more than 51 branches across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, serving borrowers in rural and semi-urban markets. It employs more than 500 people across its operations.

India’s MSME sector continues to face a large financing gap despite the presence of collateral in many businesses.

“India’s MSME sector continues to face USD 240 billion credit gap despite many businesses having strong collateral,” said Prashant Pitti, Founder of Optimo Capital. “By combining technology with disciplined underwriting, we aim to deliver faster and safer credit access for entrepreneurs across India.”

The partnership with Punjab National Bank and Godrej Finance is expected to expand the company’s lending capacity as it targets underserved small businesses across multiple states.