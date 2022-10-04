Orders cancelled, shipping delayed, accounts blocked! Flipkart service issues infuriate buyers

Days after its Big Billion Days sale wrapped up, Flipkart has been criticised on social media for cancelling orders indiscriminately. Some netizens are also saying that the company has blocked their accounts.

Netizens took to social media to share screenshots of their cancelled orders. While some have said that they are waiting for a refund, some have been refunded. Some netizens have also said that their orders were shipped days ago, but have not yet been delivered.

While Flipkart is yet to issue a statement on this, Business Today reached out to the company for a comment. The story will be updated accordingly.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have taken up arms against the company, making it one of the top trends at the time of publishing this article.

#FlipkartDoglaHai

I swear it would be my last order from flipkart. My product is setting add the sorting centre from last 10 days and there is no update and Flipkart service is the first service I have ever seen.#FlipkartBigBillionDays #Boycotflipkart pic.twitter.com/mydoIDbi9n — Amit (@amitchaudhre) October 4, 2022

@Flipkart Thank you for providing the worst service ever. You take order mark it as open box delivery.When order arrives,agent denies for open box.I raised a case and the next thing I noticed is my order is cancelled. #FlipkartDoglaHai #FlipkartBigBillionDaysScam #flipkartscam pic.twitter.com/yaaiwLmxYN — Nayan Dhawas (@DhawasNayan) October 4, 2022

@Flipkart Order arrived at nearest hub on 29 th september and is out for delivery since then.( As per tracking status) Perfectly planned scam, thus sale was just an advt gimmic? CCare has no info about the reason for delay. #FlipkartDoglaHai #flipkartscam #FlipkartBigBillionDays pic.twitter.com/PxYJYvVGpv — Parth (@iParth_Sharma) October 4, 2022

#FlipkartDoglaHai @Flipkart @flipkartsupport

Laptop ordered on 22 of Oct Still not Delivered .

Product Reached at my Nearest Hub on 28 .

In every morning I get a message of OUT OF DELIVERY.. and Every Evening.. Get msg of unsuccessful Delivery . pic.twitter.com/Ae9ul2PyvG — Yogesh sharma (@OnlineYogesh) October 4, 2022

I ordered from flipkart on 23rd september should have got it by 29th september not received and now told to deliver 5 but 5 also won't be able to deliver.



#FlipkartDoglaHai @flipkartsupport pic.twitter.com/DWGHZ2dSaG — Abhinav Shukla (@imabhishukl) October 4, 2022

#FlipkartDoglaHai

I have ordered on 22sept , amount debited from account within a sec and on delivery day 26sept I'm seeing it's cancelled for no reason . #AukatNiHaiFilpkartKi pic.twitter.com/z3PNwx2G5T — samim ansari (@SamimHad) October 4, 2022

Why is it taking so long for my ambrane smart watch to arrive from Flipkart #FlipkartDoglaHai pic.twitter.com/VPbEQftQA0 — Himanshu Tiwari (@Himansh99755826) October 4, 2022

Just three days into the festive sales, Flipkart and Amazon, which also rolled out its festive sale on the same day, zoomed to the top of the Google Play charts.

Flipkart stated that it recorded over 1 billion customer visits during the festive days and 35 million app downloads in the run-up to the Big Billion Days sale. There were 4 million first-time customers this time, and the platform sold 3 sarees and 2 kurtis every second. Premium mobile phones costing Rs 20,000 and upwards comprising almost 50 per cent of the total mobiles sold, it said.

According to a report by RedSeer, e-commerce sites – Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, Nykaa, Ajio and Myntra – clocked sales of $3.5 billion in the first four days. RedSeer projected sales of $5.9 billion in the first wave of festive sales.

However, not all went without some hiccups. A user ordered a laptop on Flipkart but received packs of Ghadi detergent instead, while another ordered a drone from Meesho but received potatoes. An Amazon customer ordered an Apple Watch but received a Noise watch instead.

Flipkart is now gearing up for its Big Dussehra Sale 2022 that starts on October 5 and ends on October 8. Like BBD, this sale will roll out discounts and offers on its products.

