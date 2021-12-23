OYO to focus on agri-stays next, tweets Ritesh Agarwal; seeks govt support

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal has said that establishing more homestays, hotels, and agri-stays in rural areas will be a major opportunity the company is seeking to unlock.

Agarwal, in a series of tweets, said the hospitality unicorn had recently piloted such agri-farm stays in homes in Kevadia and Gujarat, which garnered positive feedback from both guests and farmers.

"We hope with govt's encouragement, support from industry peers, we can also help start such stays in other parts of the country," he tweeted.

Agarwal added that prioritising rural tourism will create additional sources of income for farmers.

He further stated that rural tourism led by agri-home-stays is an opportunity "waiting to be unlocked to its true potential" as it will create additional sources of income for the country's farmers.

Agarwal also thanked Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for organising the ideas exchange session with India Inc. representatives. "It was energising listening to PM's vision of podium finish for India. I truly believe that Indian startups will lead in this endeavour as they have demonstrated this year," he tweeted.

Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd., which runs Oyo Hotels and Homes, had filed for a Rs 8,430 crore ($1.1 billion) IPO in October this year. The public offer includes a primary capital raise of approx. Rs 7,000 crore along with other investors offloading Rs 1,430 crore worth of shares.