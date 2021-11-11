Page Industries appoints Rohan Genomal as Executive Director for 5 years

Page Industries has appointed Rohan Genomal as Executive Director–Strategy for five years, effective November 11, 2021.

Rohan Genomal is presently Head-Strategy of Page Industries. He joined the company in September 2014 and assumed roles in e-commerce, product management and helped in growing the business excellence department.

"Rohan had introduced and ensured implementation and compliance of the SAP Ariba procurement software to collaborate more effectively on contract management and financial supply chain management, which over the years has saved and continuous to save the company significant amounts," the company said in a statement.

The company said Genomal had established collaborative and trusting relationships with the business' key internal leaders and stakeholders to ensure a free flow of ideas and information across the business.

Rohan Genomal is Son of Sunder Genomal, Managing Director and Brother of Shamir Genomal, Dy Managing Director.