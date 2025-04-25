Pakistan blocks airspace: Flying from India to US, Europe likely to cost more, take longer

India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty has escalated tensions with Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to shut its airspace to Indian flights.



Airlines have told BT that this closure will significantly impact flight durations, paths, and costs for services from India to Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

"Flight paths and durations to Europe and the United States will increase from India due to the closure of Pakistani airspace. We're currently exploring alternative routes. Major hubs like Delhi and Mumbai will see significant disruptions in outgoing flights to Europe and North America. Additionally, some flights to the Middle East will also be impacted. Airfares are likely to rise due to increased operating costs," airline officials told BT.

IndiGo and Air India have already alerted passengers to possible disruptions, stating via posts on X that some international flights will face changes due to taking "an alternative extended route."

Akasa Air, closely monitoring the situation, said it has proactively decided to reroute flights that usually transit Pakistani airspace. "We expect no significant impact to our operations and will not cause any inconvenience to our passengers," the airline said.

IndiGo confirmed that "a few of our international flights are impacted," and is offering passengers flexible re-booking options or refunds.

Air India noted that several flights bound for North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East would take longer routes.

Industry sources highlight that longer journeys mean increased fuel consumption and higher operational costs, potentially leading airlines to raise fares in the coming days.

What happened in 2019?

During the 2019 Balakot airspace closure, airlines collectively lost around ₹700 crore, with passengers facing fare hikes ranging from 8% to as high as 40%.

Flights currently taking off from key hubs like Delhi and Mumbai are expected to be particularly affected, with extended routes via Gujarat or Maharashtra before heading west, adding inconvenience for travelers and operational strain for carriers.