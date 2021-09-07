Panacea Biotec supplies first shipment of Sputnik V component II developed in India

Pharmaceutical major Panacea Biotec Ltd has supplied the first shipment of the second component of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, which is developed by Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund).

It is the first batch of the second component produced and supplied by the company in India. Doses of the 2nd component of Sputnik V have been made at Panacea Biotec’s facility in Himachal Pradesh. The company had received a necessary clearance from the Central Drug Laboratories (CDL), Kasauli, on August 31, 2021.

The full-scale production of Sputnik V started at Panacea Biotec’s facilities this summer. Facilities comply with GMP standards and are prequalified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The batch will be distributed in India through Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, a partner of RDIF and Panacea Biotec. To date, Sputnik V has been authorised in 70 countries with a total population of over 4 billion people.

“Panacea Biotec is pleased to have successfully produced and dispatched the first batch of Component II (Ad5) of Sputnik V vaccine. More batches are currently under production at our manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh,” said Dr Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of Panacea Biotec.

The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years. Its efficacy is 97.6 per cent, based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

Sputnik V has pioneered the use of heterogeneous boosting, two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination among COVID-19 vaccines. This approach provides for immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

Also read: Mumbai-based Wockhardt to manufacture Russian vaccines Sputnik V, Sputnik Light

Also read: Sputnik V 83% effective against Delta variant: Russian health minister

Also read: Made in India Sputnik V vaccine to be available in Sept-Oct: Dr Reddy's