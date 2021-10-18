Panache selected under the MSME category of Telecom Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme

Panache DigiLife Limited (Panache) has been declared as part of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme by Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications, Government of India. This is the second PLI selection for the company after the IT hardware, PTI.



The PLI scheme is being launched by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to boost domestic manufacturing in the telecom and networking products by focusing on incremental investments and turnover with total outlay of Rs 12,195 crore. The scheme became effective from April 1 this year, and so far, 31 applicants under the PLI scheme for Telecom and Networking Products are selected, according to the company's official statement.



Amit Rambhia, chairman & managing director stated, “We are the only NSE listed company to have received PLI under MSME category and we are also the only company in our segment to have received second PLI (IT & Telecom PLI).”



Nikit Rambhia, joint managing director said, “We also have an opportunity of contributing towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. With implementation of the PLI scheme, the capital investment and employment are expected to increase significantly in the sector.”



Rambhia added that Panache’s products are AI enabled and power efficient and the selection will empower its aim to work in producing more opportunities in the product new product development and also development of products of import substitution.