Panasonic Corporation elevates Manish Sharma as Chairman

Panasonic is one of the first ones and a handful of Japanese companies to have Indians at the helm of India operations. Manish Sharma, who was the President & CEO of Panasonic India and South Asia has been now elevated as the Chairman of the company's India operations. Sharma was the first Indian and the youngest leader to become an Executive Officer at the Panasonic Corporation.

Sharma utilised his deep understanding of the business to elevate the strategic opportunities and developments across businesses, and has contributed to transforming the company into a front-runner. He will assume responsibility for leading the Panasonic Operational Excellence India, and Panasonic India Appliances Company, Lifestyle Updates Business Division.

"My association with Panasonic began in 2008, and it is an honour to assume this new role to broaden the brand's vision. I look forward to strengthening Panasonic's business in the region with a strong partner and customer ecosystem as well as pursuing new opportunities that will propel the company into the next stage of growth," says Manish Sharma, Chairman and President, Panasonic India.

Sharma joined Panasonic in 2008 as the brand lead for Panasonic's Consumer electronics and home appliance division, and within two years was elevated to the position of director of sales and marketing. Post this, he became the managing director of Panasonic India in April 2012, and in 2016, he was moved to the position of CEO of the business.

Sharma has spearheaded Panasonic India from just being a consumer electronics company to a technology solutions company. Within two years, in 2010, he was elevated. Before Panasonic, Sharma worked with Haier, Samsung, and LG Hotline. He holds an engineering degree from the Bhilai Institute of Technology.

Also Read: Panasonic sells entire stake in Tesla for $3.6 bn to raise cash