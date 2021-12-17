Pawan Hans privatisation: Process now moves to concluding stage, says DIPAM secy

The process of strategic sale of Pawan Hans has now moved to the concluding stage, said Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary on Friday.

"Financial bids for Pawan Hans Limited disinvestment received by Transaction Advisor. Process now moves to concluding stage," the Secretary, DIPAM posted on Twitter.

Earlier, in a Lok Sabha question's written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) V K Singh has stated that the Centre had invited financial bids from shortlisted bidders, adding that the completion of the process of strategic disinvestment of PHL "depends upon the success of the bid".

The Centre owns 51 per cent stake while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) holds the remaining 49 per cent stake in the helicopter service provider company.

NITI Aayog in its recommendations on strategic disinvestment of Central Public Sector Undertakings recommended to sell government-owned shares of Pawan Hans Limited through outright sale to an identified buyer discovered through a two-stage auction process. Accordingly, the Centre had given in-principle approval for disinvestment of entire shareholding of the company. After evaluation of the technical bids received, bidders have been shortlisted.

In 2018, the government had invited bids to sell its stake in Pawan Hans. However, the process was withdrawn after ONGC decided to sell its 49 per cent stake in the company along with the government's. In 2019, a second attempt was made to sell the company but it failed to receive investor response.

However, earlier this year in February, the company received multiple preliminary bids for its privatisation process, but the divestment process was halted due to the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Set up in 1985, Pawan Hans has a fleet of over 40 helicopters and almost 900 employees, 450 of whom are on permanent roles.