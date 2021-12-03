Paytm Money launches portfolio management services marketplace for HNI investors

Paytm’s wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has launched a portfolio management services (PMS) marketplace for its high net-worth individuals (HNI) investors. The marketplace has been launched along with PMS Bazaar, which is a PMS advisory start-up.

PMS is an investment service that is offered to HNIs. SEBI has mandated a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh for PMS. Paytm stated that since the investment sum is huge, investors like to assess their options in detail but it is a time-consuming activity to assess the host of schemes offered by different management companies. Moreover, not all details are publicly available, making a comparison difficult.

Paytm Money’s PMS Marketplace offers key parameters for each scheme including total assets, inception date, benchmark and fund manager details. It also shows the performance of schemes over multiple time horizons, allowing investors to compare the schemes. Investors can also schedule calls with advisors to clearly understand the investment process and risks.



“Thus, the marketplace leverages technology to offer a 360-degree view of all schemes on a single platform while also giving a personalized understanding of individual schemes,” Paytm stated.

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said, “At Paytm Money we have leveraged technology to make investing & trading efficient and transparent. Extending the same to HNI investors, we have partnered PMS Bazaar to launch PMS Marketplace, offering a one-stop shop. The availability of data, tech-led product, direct access to PMS experts leading to greater trust will get us closer to making Paytm Money, India’s most preferred wealth management platform.”

PMS Bazaar founder and Director R Pallavarajan called this a one-of-a-kind strategic tie-up that will herald a new dawn in the PMS space.

In the beginning, PMS Marketplace will be available for select users, after which it will be fully rolled out.

