Paytm sees 418% increase in value of loans disbursed in Oct; to declare Jul-Sep results on Nov 27

Financial services firm Paytm on Sunday said it saw a 418 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in value of loans disbursed through the platform in October at Rs 627 crore, while the number of loans disbursed grew 472 per cent YoY.

The recently-listed company also said that its board will meet on November 27 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021.

"Our financial institution partners disbursed a total of 1.3 million loans in October 2021 aggregating to a total disbursal of Rs 6,270 million ($84 million), implying a 472 per cent increase in numbers of loans disbursed Y-o-Y and 418 per cent increase in value of loans disbursed Y-o-Y," the company said in an exchange filing.

Paytm said that due to cautious approach in making new disbursements due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in May and June, it processed a total of 1.4 million loans through its financial institution partners in Q1 FY 2022. However, it saw continued recovery in the segment as the financial institution partners' disbursal almost doubled with over 2.8 million loans in Q2 FY 2022.

"The October 2021 month saw continued increase in adoption across our different financial services products. The lending business, continued to show very strong growth as a result of rapid scale up of all of our lending products, including postpaid, consumer loans and merchant loans," it said.

On payments business, Paytm said the gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through its platform during October 2021 rose 131 per cent YoY to approximately Rs 83,200 crore, driven by festive season spends, as well as an increase in number of merchants and consumers, adoption of new products, transactions for both online and in-store merchants, and in deployed devices.

