P&G Q3 results: Net profit up 5% to Rs 103 cr

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd announced on Thursday that its net profit grew 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 103 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The firm added that the profit growth was driven by continued focus on productivity and a one-time hurt due to retrospective tax law change. Excluding this one-time impact, Profit After Tax (PAT) was up 20 per cent compared to same quarter last year, despite commodity inflation, the firm explained.

P&G's listed companies follow the July-June accounting cycle. While the unlisted firm follows the April-March cycle.

The company delivered sales of Rs 973 crores during the January-March quarter. Sales were up 28 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. According to Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, sales were driven by strong brand fundamentals, strength of the firm's trusted product portfolio, strong retail execution and a one-time other income during the quarter from the intercompany sale of inventory. Excluding the one-time income, comparable sales were up 17 per cent versus the year-ago period.

Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. said, "In a challenging market environment, we recorded strong double-digit sales growth driven by strong brand fundamentals and improved market execution. Excluding the one-time impact, our productivity efforts led to a strong double-digit profit growth."

"As we navigate the challenging cost environment, we will continue to focus on improving productivity by leveraging advertising and promotion analytics, strengthening our product mix and driving supply chain efficiencies," added Gopalan.

"In the long-term, we will continue to focus on driving balanced top and bottom-line growth enabled by our superiority strategy, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening our organization and culture," he added.

Also read: P&G India becomes 'plastic waste neutral' company in FY22