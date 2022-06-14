PhonePe says it has sold over 1 mn two-wheeler insurance policies since launch of the product

Fintech platform PhonePe has announced today that it has sold over 1 million two-wheeler insurance policies on its insurance broking platform since the product was put in place.

The company has also said that over 75 per cent of overall insurance purchases have come from Tier-2 cities (like Amritsar, Agra, Ajmer, Asansol, Aligarh, Amravati, etc.) and Tier -3 cities (such as Madurai, Baroda, Nashik etc.) which indicates its intake in non-metro cities and towns.

PhonePe, which is owned by e-commerce major Flipkart, also said in a statement that as a platform it aims to reduce the number of uninsured vehicles on the road. The company added that over 80 per cent of insurance buyers had preexisting expired covers.

Giving his take on the milestone, Prannay Batra, Head of General Insurance, PhonePe, said, “We are delighted to have hit this milestone and remain grateful for the trust that our customers continue to repose in us. It is gratifying to note that more than 75 per cent of the purchases come from Tier 2 and 3 cities which is a testament to the fact that our product adoption in India has been truly inclusive. We aim to double down on this early momentum to drive insurance adoption in the country in line with the IRDAI’s vision of insurance for all by 2047 while working closely with our insurance partners to make insurance products simple, affordable and accessible to all.”