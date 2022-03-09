PNC Infratech bags Rs 864-cr road project in Uttar Pradesh

Infrastructure development and construction company PNC Infratech on Wednesday said it has been declared the lowest bidder for a 54.43-km road project of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Uttar Pradesh.



The project pertains to improvement and upgradation of the section of NH-731 to four-lane with paved shoulders in Hardoi district on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), it said in an exchange filing.



The company had bid Rs 864 crore as the project cost. "The price bids were opened on March 09, 2022, with PNC's bid being the lowest (L1)," it added.



The project is to be constructed in 30 months and operated for 15 years after construction.



Last month, the company had said it had emerged as the lowest bidder for three new national highway projects in UP, to be built on HAM, for an aggregate bid project cost of Rs 4,384 crore.



Shares of PNC Infratech were trading 1.77 per cent higher at Rs 243.85 on the BSE on Wednesday during late-trade.

