Policybazaar’s hospital entry: Can PB Health connect care, cover and tech?

PB Fintech, the parent company of insurance marketplace Policybazaar, has entered the healthcare delivery business with the launch of its first hospital in Gurugram, marking a move into provider-led healthcare.

The hospital, launched under the PB Health brand at DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram, is the company’s first step towards building an integrated healthcare platform that combines medical care, technology and insurance support.

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PB Fintech said PB Health has been conceived as a connected healthcare platform that brings together preventive care, primary and specialist consultations, diagnostics, pharmacy, home healthcare and digitally coordinated care.

The hospital will offer preventive health check-ups, wellness programmes, vaccinations, chronic disease management, 24x7 general physician services, specialist consultations, women’s health, prenatal and paediatric care, mental health support, laboratory testing, advanced imaging, pharmacy services, rehabilitation, teleconsultations, digital health records and care navigation.

Why is PB Fintech opening hospitals?

PB Fintech’s entry comes as healthcare companies look for ways to connect insurance, medical care and digital services. Hospitals have expanded into diagnostics, pharmacies, home care and telemedicine, while insurers have largely focused on financing treatment. PB Health aims to bring these services together on a single platform.

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As healthcare costs rise and chronic diseases account for a growing share of insurance claims, preventive care and coordinated treatment are receiving greater attention. PB Fintech said its objective is to create a more connected patient journey by integrating clinical care, technology and insurance support, rather than treating them as separate services.

“Our vision for PB Health is to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem that reimagines how healthcare is delivered and financed in India. We have started with two hospitals in Noida and Gurugram and plan to establish around five to six facilities across Delhi-NCR in the first phase. By bringing together clinical care, insurance and technology, we aim to simplify the patient journey, improve healthcare outcomes and build a scalable model that addresses inefficiencies across the ecosystem,” said Rasleen Kaur, Head of Customer, Brand & Marketing at PB Health.

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How will the model work?

PB Fintech said technology-enabled care coordination will form the backbone of the model. The platform has been designed to connect patients, hospitals and insurers through a single technology-enabled system.

For patients, the company said the platform aims to improve access to care through coordinated treatment journeys, early detection and preventive care, personalised recovery plans, better chronic disease management, transparent communication and support with insurance claims.

For hospitals, PB Fintech said the platform could improve operational efficiency, capacity utilisation and digital workflows while supporting standardised quality protocols, timely payments and long-term partnerships.

The company said insurance partners could benefit from better risk management through preventive care, improved fraud detection, enhanced underwriting insights, lower claims costs and higher customer satisfaction.

Industry observers said integrated care models could improve patient engagement and continuity of care, although their long-term success will depend on execution, clinical quality and the ability to balance healthcare delivery with insurance objectives.