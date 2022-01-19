Popeyes enters India; first restaurant opens in Bengaluru

Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL), the owner of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, has launched its US fried chicken brand Popeyes in India. The first restaurant will open in Bengaluru today.



Louisiana-born Popeyes was founded in 1972. Popeyes will start with its flagship store in Koramangala, followed by stores in New BEL Road and Kammanahalli soon. The brand will also have its mobile app and website.



"The unique, delicious, and wholesome Cajun flavours of Popeyes are certain to appeal to the Indian audience. Over the years, Popeyes has emerged as one of the most loved brands across the globe, and we aspire to recreate that same excitement and loyalty for Popeyes and its signature dishes in India as well," said Pratik Pota, the CEO and Wholetime Director, JFL.



The Popeyes India menu will feature the signature Cajun flavoured Chicken Sandwich. The Indian menu will also feature many vegetarian options including rice bowls and wraps. The entire India menu has no MSG, and the chicken is antibiotic-free, says the company.



JFL says that it has built its in-house delivery fleet with 100 per cent use of e-bikes, enabling a zero-emission delivery.



"This new country entry illustrates our commitment to serving more guests around the world with our signature blend of spices and flavours. We are confident that our India guests will love their Fried Chicken from Popeyes, and we look forward to this launch," said David Shear, President, RBI International, parent company of Popeyes.



The company will follow stringent processes to ensure the safety of its customers and employees, stated the company. All staff members are fully vaccinated, and daily temperature screening for all employees, and frequent sanitisation of the restaurant will be implemented.